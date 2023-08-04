Petrobras saw quarterly profits chopped by nearly half, as results were affected by the depreciation of Brent crude prices and higher operating expenses.

The Brazilian state-controlled company reported a net profit of 28.8 billion reais ($5.8 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, down 47% from 54.3 billion reais in the same period a year ago. Net revenues fell 33% from 171 billion reais to 113.8 billion reais year on year.

Despite the drop, quarterly earnings in the period from April to June were the 10th highest in Petrobras’ history. The oil giant will celebrate its 70th anniversary in October.

Oil production was down 1.8% in the second quarter of 2023 versus the previous three months, to 2.102 million barrels per day.

However, output in the pre-salt province reached a record high of 1.708 million bpd and accounted for 81% of the total, owing to the ramp-up of the P-71 floating production, storage and offloading vessel at the Itapu field and the start-up of the Almirante Barroso FPSO on the Buzios field.

Hydrocarbon production fell 1.5% in the period to 2.637 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Production from the post-salt section tumbled 9.7% mainly due to losses from shutdowns and maintenance, as well as the divestment of the Albacora Leste field to Brazilian independent Prio.

Petrobras invested $3.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, up 31% from the first three months of the year, with spending in the upstream sector totalling $2.6 billion.

Petrobras also approved the payment of 15 billion reais in dividends to shareholders, a significant reduction from the 24.7 billion reais green-lighted in the previous quarter.

The oil company last week changed the formula for the payment of dividends to better reflect planned investments for the five-year business plan from 2024 to 2028 that is being discussed by the board of directors.