Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras plans to move forward with the sale of five assets featuring contracts that have been signed already and are just waiting for final regulatory approval.

However, the company intends to review the status of potential deals that remain in negotiation, suggesting that more than a dozen divestments could be halted.

In late February, Brazil’s Mines & Energy Ministry requested Petrobras to suspend all asset sales for 90 days to allow a reassessment of the country’s energy policy.