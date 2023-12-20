UK-listed contractor Petrofac has hinted at progress in securing performance guarantees from financial institutions to back up new contracts in its order backlog that the company said continues to grow, despite its reported liquidity issues.

In a trading update on Wednesday, Petrofac said it has “made good progress on its near-term priorities since its announcement on 4 December” in which the company acknowledged that “banking and surety market appetite for the provision of performance guarantees in support of the contracts won by Petrofac has reduced, resulting in delays in their provision”.

However, on Wednesday, Petrofac said the group has secured “the performance guarantee for the first contract awarded under its framework agreement with TenneT” in March this year.

TenneT is a Dutch-German transmission system operator that is executing a programme to expand offshore wind capacity in the North Sea by adding a total of 40 Gigawatt of renewable power generating capacity by 2030.

After a company like Petrofac wins an engineering, procurement and construction award, it should secure a bond or guarantee from a financial institution, otherwise it cannot start the contract and receive milestone payments from the client as work progresses.

If the contractor fails to meet its contractual commitments, its client can then place a call on the bond.

Petrofac has reiterated that “due to the delays in securing [performance] guarantees the group no longer expects to collect advance payments on new contracts before the year-end”.

However, “measures taken by management resulted in positive free cash flow in the second half of this year, even in the absence of advance payment receipts, albeit this was offset by an increase of over $100 million in collateral for guarantees”.

As a result, net debt at year-end is expected to be modestly higher than reported on 30 June when it stood at $584 million, the company said.

In terms of any asset divestments as a means of improving liquidity, Petrofac told analysts on Wednesday that it would not provide specifics on what is was considering “because it would be unhelpful to be ruling things in or out at any point”.

"What we said two weeks ago is that we were looking at disposals of non-core assets, and Asset Solutions is not a non-core asset."

Asset Solutions is the Petrofac segment that includes its operations and maintenance service.

The company's share price on the London Stock Exchange reacted well to the update, jumping up to more than £30 from closing yesterday at £22.36.

Petrofac said that earlier this week it had secured a second contract award under its framework cooperation agreement with TenneT, for the value of about $1.4 billion.

The company “remains in active discussion with credit providers and its clients to secure the guarantees required for other new contracts in its portfolio”, Petrofac said in the trading update.

With the second TenneT award, Petrofac's total order backlog is expected to grow to $8 billion by the end of this year against $6.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of this year, the company said.

In the company’s largest Engineering & Construction business unit, backlog is expected to be approximately $5.9 billion at 31 December, of which almost 90% relates to contracts secured this year, it said.

Operationally, initial phases of the new contracts secured in 2023 are “progressing well”, Petrofac said.

“We previously guided that five of the remaining eight legacy contracts [in Engineering & Construction unit] were expected to be completed or substantially completed during 2023 or early 2024. Progress remains on track, with two reaching that milestone in 2023 and the remaining three expected to follow in early 2024”, the company added.

Petrofac added that it expects to report group revenue of $2.5 billion, in line with guidance, for the full year of 2023, with the loss before interest and taxes expected to come at about $180 million.

This includes $110 million of one-off write-downs in contract settlements to protect cash flows and a one-off bad debt provision of approximately $12 million for a client going into administration in the Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business unit, the company said.