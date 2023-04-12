London-listed Petrofac’s share price plunged by 16% today to 60.88 pence after warning it would report an even bigger financial loss in 2022 than previously guided due to problem contracts.

It also follows just two weeks after Petrofac’s stock price rocketed by 80% to hit 83.35 pence after Petrofac secured a 50% share of $14 billion worth of wind contracts and a new chief executive took the helm.

In a trading update released this morning ahead of reporting full year results on 25 April, Petrofac said “management has conducted a thorough review of the portfolio of contracts, associated outstanding contractual and commercial issues and opportunities to improve liquidity by accelerating working capital inflows”.