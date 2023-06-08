Malaysia’s state-owned giant Petronas will need to take credible actions to continue delivering sustainable value in discharging its responsibility as a national oil company even as the company aspires to grow as a global energy player, according to chief executive Tengku Muhammad Taufik.

He said Petronas would remain cautious, focus on prudent financial management and invest in strengthening the company’s core and expanding its business portfolio.

The company expects oil and gas prices to moderate due to continued economic uncertainties, hence lower profitability is anticipated compared to last year. Nevertheless, Petronas remains committed to strengthening its business activities, while pursuing its sustainability agenda.

Petronas’ Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its Malaysian operations in the first quarter were 11.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, while the company achieved a 10.5% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and an 18.7% reduction in flaring and venting emissions from its operated Malaysian assets year-on-year.

Petronas posted an after-tax profit of 23.8 billion ringgit ($5.2 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, a 2% decrease from the previous three months. Revenues for the first quarter this year were 90.4 billion ringgit.

Capital expenditure amounted to 10.5 billion ringgit, mainly due to upstream and gas projects. Domestic capex increased by 44% versus one year prior mainly for investments in the ZLNG nearshore floating LNG Project in Sabah and the Kasawari gas field development offshore Sarawak.

Given the risk of continued uncertainty and volatility in the business environment, Petronas said it would maintain a cautious outlook for 2023.

“The group will continue to exercise prudent financial management and firm discipline in reinvesting to strengthen its business portfolio and build the necessary resilience with continuous improvements in commercial and operational excellence,” Petronas said on Wednesday.

The company’s total borrowings stood at 105.2 billion ringgit as of 31 March 2023.