Toronto and New York listed TC Energy has struck a C$5.2 billion (US$3.9 billion) to sell a major stake in a 15,000 mile (24,000 kilometre) gas pipeline system responsible for handling 20% of the feedstock for US liquefied natural gas plants.

The deal is part on the company’s ongoing plan to reduce debt, while focusing on long term returns to shareholders, including dividends.

TC Energy's all-cash deal involves selling a 40% interest in the Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

As a result, Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf will be held in a new joint venture partnership with GIP.

Acquired by TC Energy in 2016, the Columbia Gas Transmission system runs for 18,768 kilometres between New York state and the midwest and southeast of the US.

The Columbia Gulf system, meanwhile, stretches 5419 kilometres between Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky, with connections to virtually every major pipeline on the US Gulf Coast and midwest lines.

TC Energy said the value of the 40% equity interest it is selling implies an enterprise value to a comparable Ebitda multiple of about 10.5 times the company’s base 2023 outlook and expected run-rate capital structure for the partnership entity.

TC Energy will continue to operate the systems, with the partners jointly investing in annual maintenance, modernisation and sanctioned growth capital to further enhance system capacity and reliability.

New York headquartered GIP will fund its 40% share of gross capex, which is expected to average more than C$1.3 billion annually over the next three years.

“Today’s announcement represents a major milestone in achieving our 2023 strategic priorities,” said TC Energy chief executive Francois Poirier.

“To date, we have advanced our deleveraging goals by delivering on our C$5 billion plus asset divestiture programme ahead of our year-end target, while maximising the value of our assets and safely executing major projects, such as Coastal GasLink and Southeast Gateway.”

Coastal GasLink will pipe gas from the Canadian sedimentary basin to liquefied natural gas facilities being built in Kitimat, British Columbia, while Southeast Gateway is under construction in Mexico and comprises an offshore pipeline linking Tuxpan in Veracruz state to delivery points in Coatzacoalcos — also in Veracruz — and Paraiso in Tabasco.

“As part of our ongoing capital rotation programme… we continue to evaluate opportunities to further our deleveraging objectives and optimally fund our secured capital programme,” said Poirer.

He said TC Energy aims to spend C$6 billion to C$7 billion annually after 2024 in order “to provide the foundation for a long-term sustainable annual dividend growth rate of 3% to 5%.”

GIP chief executive Bayo Ogunlesi said the pipeline assets "are critical to the North American and global natural gas markets.”

The transaction is set to close in the fourth quarter of this year, with the joint venture company to be called Columbia Pipelines Holding Company.