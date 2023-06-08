A white knight has emerged for Sapura Energy while the company has been granted a nine-month extension of the convening and restraining orders against it and 22 subsidiaries, giving the Malaysian company more time for debt restructuring.

The proposed restructuring schemes will include a potential financial investment from a white knight of approximately 1.8 billion ringgit ($390 million) — Sapura had recently denied market talk that it was in merger talks with compatriot Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering.

The restraining orders assist the companies in engaging with creditors without being disrupted by the threat of litigation that could impact Sapura and its subsidiaries’ operations.

“Whilst we acknowledge the lengthy negotiation process due to the sheer complexity and size of the restructuring, we are quite confident that we are now approaching the last few milestones of this journey,” said Sapura Energy Group chief executive Anuar Taib.

“Our commitment remains — we are determined to protect the value of all our stakeholders in the oil and gas ecosystem,” he said.

Sapura on Wednesday confirmed that the High Court of Malaya had granted the nine-month extension, which extends the orders until 10 March 2024.The orders, which had initially been granted by the Court on 8 March 2023, were set to expire on 11 June 2023.

Sapura and its subsidiaries now have breathing space to summon meetings with their creditors and try to arrange repayment schemes.

The company said the extension is necessary for Sapura and its subsidiaries to finalise the proposed schemes with its financiers and other creditors, following significant progress in negotiations to resolve the companies’ unsustainable debt and overdue payables.

Once the proposed schemes are in place, Sapura and its subsidiaries will work towards their next milestone — the court-convened meetings, which are envisaged to be held by the end of October, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Primary creditors

The primary creditors for Sapura Energy Group are the financiers for its multi-currency financing facilities (MCF facilities).

To reduce their unsustainable debt, Sapura and the other subsidiaries, which are obligors under the MCF Facilities, have engaged with the primary creditors with the help of Malaysia’s Corporate Debt Restructuring Committee (CDRC) to mediate the complex negotiations.

The CDRC aims to help sustain economic activities in Malaysia and preserve employment by expediting debt restructuring of viable businesses in the country.

Meanwhile, the Sapura group companies are further refining their proposed restructuring schemes, with a view to reaching agreement in principle with the financiers on certain key items.

This includes reaching an accord on the amount of the Sapura’s potential sustainable debt going forward, paring down the outstanding liabilities through the potential divestment of its stake in SapuraOMV Upstream — the 50:50 E&P joint venture with Austria’s OMV — and options such as the issuance of debt-to-equity financial instruments as one of the methods for resolution.

The CDRC in February had extended the standstill period under the CDRC regime for Sapura and its relevant subsidiaries to come to a landing with the MCF financiers for an agreeable debt restructuring solution, up to 9 September 2023.

Meanwhile, Sapura has validated some 1.5 billion ringgit in claims from about 2000 vendors through its proof of debt exercise involving trade creditors. The adjudication phase is almost complete, with only eight claims still being processed.

To address its PN17 status, Sapura has appointed MIDF Amanah Investment Bank as principal advisor to help formulate a regularisation plan to be submitted to Bursa Malaysia (the Malaysia Stock Exchange).

Despite limited working capital and macroeconomic challenges, Sapura’s financial performance has shown a marked improvement, recovering to an operating profit of 751 million ringgit in the 2023 financial year versus an operating loss of 2.2 billion ringgit in the previous 12 months.

The company said it is determined to build on this positive momentum to extend the financial turnaround and will continue exploring business opportunities in areas where it is the most competitive in the eastern and western hemispheres.

"Despite our financial setbacks, Sapura Energy has managed to maintain its capabilities, significantly enhancing the company's prospects. This turnaround will have positive impact not only on the company, but also our vendors, clients, lenders and the entire value chain within which we operate," added Anuar.