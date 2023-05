Spanish energy major Repsol has agreed with China’s state-owned Sinopec to resolve a long-running dispute over North Sea oil and gas assets via the Spanish company’s $2.1 billion acquisition of the equity in the Repsol Sinopec joint venture that it does not already own.

