Repsol has announced an increase to its dividend from January, as chief executive Josu Jon Imaz spoke of “solid” results for the third quarter.

The Spanish oil major posted net income of €1.1 billion ($1.16 billion), in line with analysts’ forecasts.

The figure is 26% down on this point last year, when the energy crisis reverberated across Europe, bringing record volatility and price spikes that benefited oil and gas producers.

Imaz said the company is making “steady progress in decarbonisation and the consolidation of our multi-energy profile”.

“In a volatile environment like the current one, we are delivering solid results, increasing our shareholder returns and supporting our customers,” he said.

Analysts at consultancy Redburn noted that the two core divisions, upstream and industrial, were “both slightly light”, with income respectively 7% and 4% below consensus.

Income in the upstream division was €341 million for the quarter, 55% down year on year, while income in the industrial segment was 17% down against the same time last year, at €550 million.

The fall in upstream was mainly due to lower oil and gas realisation prices, the company said, as well as currency effect of a weaker dollar.

In the industrial business, which remains the largest contributor to earnings, Repsol noted lower performances in refining, chemicals and trading compared with this time last year.

It announced an increase of its dividend, to be paid in January next year, to €0.40 per share, compared with €0.35 it paid in July. The January dividend will be 14% above the January 2023 level.

Hydrocarbons production came in at 596,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, 47,000 boe per day higher than last year, as new output was achieved in the US shale plays of Eagle Ford and Marcellus.

The takeover of the Inpex assets in Eagle Ford, higher gas demand in Venezuela and lower maintenance in Peru also contributed to the higher quarterly production.

Output was lower, meanwhile, in Repsol’s Indonesia, Bolivia and Brazil assets.

In the industrial division, factors affecting performance included lower sales in petrochemicals and decreased income from refining.

There had been high expectations this past quarter for the refining business, which in fact delivered a stronger income than the preceding three months. At the same time, the company said operating performance was affected by “the price lag” effect in kerosene and lower utilisation rates at some units due to maintenance activities.