Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine is proposing to change its name to Seatrium after completing the S$4.5 billion (US$3.34 billion) acquisition of compatriot Keppel Offshore & Marine in late February and intends to adopt a new branding for the enlarged entity.

Sembmarine confirmed the proposed change of name is subject to shareholders’ approval and will not affect the identity of the company or any of its rights and obligations, nor will it affect any of the rights of shareholders or the group’s daily business operations and financial standing.

Seatrium is a combination of two words — sea and atrium — which the contractor said is a reflection of the business and “its aspiration to be a premier global player providing innovative engineering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy industries”.

Perhaps unintentionally, sea also stands for Southeast Asia where many of the company’s facilities and its flagship yard are located.

To develop the proposed new moniker, more than 1000 names were generated and a rigorous process of legal and linguistic screening was carried out to ensure the chosen name would be viable, Sembmarine added.

The company’s promise is: “We unite world-class talent and engineering capabilities to create transformative and sustainable offshore and energy solutions. We exist to ensure customers can thrive today while creating a greener and brighter tomorrow.”

Article continues below the advert

Sembmarine’s businesses are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding. The contractor operates yards and other facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Norway, the UK and the US.

There was a “compelling, clear, commercial” logic behind the 28 February acquisition of Keppel O&M, Sembmarine chairman Mark Gainsborough earlier said.

The self-styled combined entity has a current net order book worth S$18 billion of about 40 ongoing projects including oil, gas, liquefied natural gas, renewables and low-carbon energy projects.