South Korean contractor Samsung Engineering has recorded a third quarter 2023 net profit of 155.9 billion won ($115.3 million) on revenues of 2.278 trillion won, while operating profit for Q3 was 153.4 billion won.

Compared to the previous year, revenue increased by 0.8% however operating profit and net profit were down by 4.4% and 3.9%, respectively.

“Despite certain uncertainties from market dynamics, we applied innovative technologies such as modularisation and automation to projects and focused on further improving our stable profit structure,” commented Samsung Engineering.

"Further, a solid performance trend through stable performances in major overseas sites such as Mexico, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, and in the industrial environment sector continues.”

The company’s cumulative net profit for the nine months ended 30 September was 583.2 billion won, with Samsung Engineering achieving 94.5% of its annual orders goal of 7.65 trillion won in the first three quarters alone. Revenues for this nine-month period totalled 7.798 trillion won while operating profit was 723.3 billion.

The company said its current focus is on improving profitability through innovation and securing “differentiated competitiveness through innovative technology”. Against this backdrop, Samsung Engineering added it is accelerating its new energy transition businesses.

Article continues below the advert

The contractor’s orders in the third quarter 2023 amounted to 2.938 trillion won, and cumulative orders for the year-to-date reached 6.757 trillion won, resulting in an order backlog of approximately 18 trillion won.

Based on its order backlog, Samsung Engineering said it is implementing “a profitability-focused selective order winning strategy focusing on the Middle East and Asia [and is], planning to continue to expand even further”.

“Samsung Engineering will secure differentiated competitiveness by upgrading the execution system based on innovative technology. In the era of energy transition, we will strengthen the foundation for mid to long-term sustainable growth by accelerating the promotion of new businesses such as in hydrogen and carbon neutrality,” a company spokesperson said.