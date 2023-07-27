South Korean contractor Samsung Engineering has improved its profits from major projects in Malaysia, the Middle East and Mexico, and the company has high hopes of securing more front-end engineering and design to engineering, procurement and construction FEED to EPC) work this year.

"The company's profitability improved at major overseas sites such as in Mexico, Malaysia and the Middle East due to application in EPC implementation innovations such as modularisation and automation, and thorough cost management,” Samsung Engineering said on Thursday.

“Further, the industrial environment division also continued its solid earnings trend while maintaining a stable profit structure.”

The contractor said it intends to continuously implement the FEED to EPC strategy to secure stable profits while continuing to receive new orders by participating in international tenders in the Middle East and Asia.

Last year Samsung Engineering scooped the $680 million engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning prize for the onshore gas plant for Shell’s Rosmari-Marjoram giant sour gas development offshore Malaysia after a successful parallel FEED competition.

“Samsung Engineering plans to continue stable growth through profitability-oriented project management and substantial management,” said a company spokesperson.

“We will continue company-wide innovation activities to increase productivity and efficiency and accelerate the promotion of new businesses such as hydrogen and carbon neutrality to secure future growth engines.”

Samsung Engineering in the second quarter posted a net profit of 251.4 billion won ($197.68 million) on revenues of 2.79 trillion won. The company’s operating profit for the three months ended 30 June was 344.5 billion won.

Based on these provisional Q2 results released on Thursday, revenues, net profit and operating profit increased by 11.7%, 124.5% and 80.1% respectively year-on-year.

For the first half of 2023, Samsung Engineering has recorded revenues of 5.3 trillion won, an operating profit of 569.8 billion won and a 427.3 billion won net profit.

Samsung Engineering in the second quarter won new orders worth a combined 1.72 trillion won, bringing its year-to-date total to 3.82 trillion won. The contractor had an order backlog of approximately 17.3 trillion won as of 30 June 2023.

Samsung Engineering added that to prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses for the future, it has expanded its value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution business for energy optimisation and carbon neutrality.

"To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise," the contractor stated.