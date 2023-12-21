South Korean offshore and marine contractor Samsung Heavy Industries has been ordered to pay $290 million in compensation to SK Shipping for defects in two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers it had built for Korea Gas Corporation (Kogas) that are managed by compatriot SK Shipping.

The London Maritime Arbitrators Association ruled that two LNG carriers that were delivered to SK Shipping’s special purpose companies — SHIKC1 and SHIKC2 — had defects in their cargo containment systems that were “not adequately repaired within a reasonable time frame”.

The companies entered into arbitration, with the decision going against Samsung.

The dispute relates to a 2015 contract award, whereby Samsung was tasked with constructing the two LNG carriers, applying the country’s first LNG membrane tank system, KC-1, which was designed by Kogas. The two vessels were delivered in February and March 2018, respectively.

However, the LNG carriers’ operations were soon suspended after defects were found, which reportedly risked cracking the casing of the cargo containment system.

Samsung subsequently carried out several rounds of repairs for the defects, which the company explained related to cold spots — “a phenomenon in which the cold air inside the LNG cargo hold is transferred to the outer wall of the cargo hold, causing the temperature of the outer wall of the cargo hold to fall below the allowable temperature by design”.

The dispute has already resulted in several lawsuits between related parties Samsung Heavy Industries, Kogas and SK Shipping being filed in South Korea, while in May 2018 the plaintiffs filed for arbitration in the UK.

“In July 2021, the UK arbitration court ruled that cold spots… are defects requiring repair, and that from the date of occurrence repairs must be made within 34 months (reasonable repair period),” noted Samsung.

SK later that year countered that there was no reasonable repair period and submitted a claim for damages, seeking compensation for losses from “unoperated operations”, as well as for a decrease in the value of the ship for which repairs were not completed.

“We are currently discussing with the parties… SK Shipping and Korea Gas Corporation to resolve [the] litigation and arbitration. We plan to actively engage in negotiations and make efforts to conclude this arbitration,” Samsung said.

“If a three-party agreement fails, we plan to recover the compensation resulting from the arbitration in this case through a compensation lawsuit against Korea Gas Corporation.”

An October 2023 by a domestic court held Kogas fully responsible as a technology developer and actual technology provider for design defects arising from the structural characteristics of the KC-1 cargo hold and ordered the company to pay Samsung 72.6 billion won ($55.88 million) for repair costs plus a further 115.4 billion won to SK Shipping for non-operational losses.