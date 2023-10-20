The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has launched proceedings in the nation’s Federal Court against gas-focused operator Santos for alleged historic inadequate record keeping relating to the so-called Day Ahead Auction for domestic gas pipeline capacity.

The AER is seeking pecuniary penalties, declarations, an order requiring the implementation of a compliance programme and costs.

The Day Ahead Auction commenced in 2019 and was designed to improve competition in Australia’s gas market by providing access to contracted but unused capacity in gas pipelines.

“Santos is disappointed proceedings have been instituted. The conduct alleged arises from record keeping of nominations and renominations over a period of around 27 months,” the company said.

The AER alleges that on 4701 occasions between March 2019 and June 2021, Santos failed to keep the required records of its material renominations for the Day Ahead Auction across six different auction facilities, contravening the National Gas Rules.

AER board member Justin Oliver noted these record keeping obligations are “critical for transparency” and reinforced calls for gas market participants to have the necessary checks and balances in place to maintain the Day Ahead Auction.

“The Day Ahead Auction is vital to moving gas between markets on the east coast and relies on market participants providing accurate information… this includes maintaining contemporaneous records to enhance the AER’s ability to monitor, investigate and ensure compliance with the National Gas Rules in the wholesale gas market,” said Oliver.

Santos countered: “The number of occasions alleged by the AER is of limited relevance to the outcome of these proceedings. Factors which will be relevant include the fact that there has been no impact on pricing or supply and the steps Santos has taken to put in place robust and best practice compliance systems that have been operating effectively since June 2021.”

The operator noted that the court proceedings, which commenced on Thursday, relate solely to historical record keeping practices between 1 March 2019 and 8 June 2021.

“Importantly, the alleged record-keeping issues had no impact on supply or price in the east coast domestic gas market,” the company stated.

“Santos always acted and will continue to act in good faith in respect of nomination and renomination behaviour in the domestic gas market, and there are no allegations otherwise.”

Australia in March 2019 introduced the National Gas Rules. Santos on Thursday commented that the process to update compliance systems is “complex” and, in recognition of this, the AER issued a discussion paper on guidance for record-keeping under the rules in April this year.

However, despite recognising this complexity, the AER instituted a policy of strict compliance from day one - 1 March 2019 – which Santos claimed is “contrary” to the approach taken for other gas market regulations.

Santos added that the company “continuously reviews and improves its business systems and processes” to comply with the National Gas Rules and other regulations that apply to our domestic gas activities.

“We are confident we have a robust and effective compliance management programme in place. The AER has acknowledged this.”

The Federal Court proceedings against Santos follow separate action the AER has taken against compatriots EnergyAustralia, Incitec Pivot and Jemena for alleged breaches of the National Gas Rules which, the regulator said, demonstrate its commitment to compliance in downstream gas markets to ensure their efficient operation for the benefit of energy consumers.