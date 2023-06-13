Cash-constrained Sapura Energy can breathe a sigh of relief after being granted a time extension of up to 30 November 2023, to submit its Practice Note 17 (PN17) regularisation plan to the relevant Malaysian regulatory authorities.

The cash-strapped company, which has been divesting assets to help stay it afloat, last June triggered the PN17 criteria and subsequently was classified as PN17 by Bursa Malaysia Securities.

Sapura at the time said it had become “an affected listed issuer” as its shareholders’ equity on a consolidated basis was less than 50% of its share capital.

Also, the company’s auditors had highlighted a material uncertainty related to going concern in the company’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2022, Sapura admitted last June.

Sapura’s principal adviser MIDF Amanah Investment Bank on Tuesday confirmed that Bursa Malaysia Securities, which hosts the local stock exchange (Bursa Malaysia), had given the extension to the Malaysian contractor and oilfield operator.

Sapura said the time extension is needed given the complexity of the company’s overall reset plan. Its debt restructuring efforts, which underpins its regularisation strategy, are progressing positively.

Earlier this month, the High Court of Malaya granted Sapura Energy and 22 of its wholly owned subsidiaries an extension period of nine months to 10 March 2024 for its convening and restraining orders.

This extension will allow Sapura to finalise proposed schemes with its financiers and other creditors, as part of the company’s debt restructuring plan. The court-convened meetings with the creditors are envisaged to be held by the end of October.