Sapura Energy, the Malaysia-headquartered offshore and marine contractor, rig owner and upstream player, is still in the black — extending the positive performance to date in this financial year — despite multiple operational challenges.

These challenges include escalating project and financing costs, as well as the company’s lack of access to bank guarantees and working capital However, these effects have been more than offset by the favourable foreign exchange differences recognised during the initial nine months of its 2024 financial year.

"Financial constraints clipped our ability to improve business performance, particularly in terms of order book replenishment. While we work to resolve the financial limitations through a regularisation plan, there is also a critical need to bolster operational excellence, to preserve project margins and drive consistent results”, said group chief executive Anuar Taib.

Nevertheless, Anuar is confident of Sapura’s growth prospects in keeping with its strategy to rebalance its global portfolio and deploy key assets to regions where it can be competitive.

“To capitalise on opportunities across all our business segments, we are bidding right on major projects in Africa, the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and the Asia Pacific regions. Trusted partnerships with clients and peers have helped us navigate challenges related to limited liquidity, enabling us to win more work,” he said.

The company’s order book as of 31 July stood at 5.4 billion ringgit ($1.16 billion), with more than 70% of the total being for contracts outside of Malaysia, while the order book of its joint venture and associate entities was 3.6 billion ringgit. Ten of its rigs are currently under contract in Malaysia, Thailand and Africa. Sapura Energy recently opened a regional office in Woking in the UK to manage and pursue projects in West Africa and the Mediterranean.

Article continues below the advert

Sapura on Wednesday revealed it had made a profit after tax and minority interests (PATAMI) of approximately 31 million ringgit in the third quarter of 2024 (the three months ended 31 July 2023) on the back of revenues totalling 1.1 billion ringgit. This is the third consecutive quarter that the company has recorded a profit.

For the first nine months ended 31 October 2023, the group posted revenues of 3.2 billion ringgit while cumulative PATAMI more than doubled to 220 million ringgit compared to the same period last year.

Against this backdrop, Sapura is continuing to progress its restructuring plan, which includes efforts to resolve its unsustainable level of debt and amounts owed to trade creditors.

The company earlier this week received confirmation from Malaysia's Corporate Debt Restructuring Committee (CDRC) that at least 75% of the financiers of its approximate10.3 billion ringgit in Multi-Currency Financing Facilities have provided the requisite approval-in-principle for a proposed debt restructuring scheme. The approval in principle will facilitate court-convened meetings with all its creditors.

“This important milestone will then allow us to develop a regularisation plan and address our status as company under Practice Note 17,” added Anuar.

“More importantly, it will help us to finally offer a fair and equitable resolution to our creditors, including the many who are small and medium Malaysian vendors.”

The CDRC is a pre-emptive measure by the Malaysian government to provide a platform for corporate borrowers and their creditors to work out feasible debt resolutions without having to resort to legal proceedings. This initiative has been put in place to ensure that all avenues are made available to assist distressed corporations to resolve their debt obligations.