Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, posted second-quarter net income of $30.1 billion, almost 38% lower than the $48.4 billion net income in the same period last year, but said all crucial capacity enhancement programmes remain on track.

While relatively lower oil and gas prices during the three months ended 30 June impacted Aramco’s earnings, the company said it remains optimistic about the market outlook.

“At Aramco, our mid to long-term view remains unchanged. With a recovery anticipated in the broader global economy, along with increased activity in the aviation sector, ongoing investments in energy projects will be necessary to safeguard energy security,” Amin Nasser, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

He said the company’s “strong results reflect” its resilience and ability to adapt through market cycles.

Nasser said the company is “maintaining the largest capital spending programme” in its history, with the aim of increasing its oil and gas production capacity and expanding the downstream business.

Capacity expansion

The state giant is expanding its “maximum sustainable” oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027, up from the existing 12 million bpd level.

Aramco is greatly expanding the capacity of its offshore oilfields, which is a crucial element of its strategy to boost the country’s crude production.

The company stated that its “upstream oil and gas developments are on track, including the Marjan, Berri, Dammam and Zuluf crude oil increments, as part of broader capacity expansions”.

Aramco earlier said that capital expenditure this year is expected to be between $45 billion and $55 billion, including external investments, with capex increasing until around the middle of the decade.

Nasser noted the company remains “optimistic about the potential for new technologies to reduce its operational emissions”, and its recent blue ammonia shipments to Asia “highlight the growing market interest in the potential of alternative, lower-carbon energy solutions”.