SBM Offshore has raised significantly its revenue forecast for 2023 following a purchase option being exercised by ExxonMobil for one of the floating production, storage and offloading vessels operating in Guyana.

SBM said today in its third-quarter report the sale of the FPSO Liza Unity is to be completed in November 2023, and so revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) guidance for the year has been revised upwards.