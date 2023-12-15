Netherlands-based SBM Offshore has secured a $210 million revolving credit for the financing of the construction of multi-purpose floater hulls using the company’s standardised Fast4Ward concept.

Upstream reported last month that SBM was exploring new avenues to secure funding for its floating production, storage and offloading vessels and was engaged in advance discussions with various Chinese financial institutions, funds and leasing entities.

According to SBM, the tenor for the latest funding is 18 months with an extension option for another six months.

Repayment is expected to take place upon sale of MPF hulls or upon drawdown of the relevant project loan.

“The successful closing of this facility supports our Fast4Ward strategy to fast-track FPSO projects and make them more competitive by providing targeted financing for the construction of MPF hulls at a competitive rate,” said SBM chief financial officer Douglas Wood.

SBM has so far ordered eight standardised MPF hulls, with seven allocated to projects and one supporting tendering activities.