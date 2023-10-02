Seatrium’s wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA) has secured a $500 million loan with a sustainability-linked conversion operation.

The Singaporean offshore and marine contractor on Monday confirmed that EJA had successfully refinanced a loan facility due in December with a US$500 million deal from Standard Chartered Bank.

Demonstrating the group’s strong commitment to sustainability in its business, the loan includes an innovative sustainability-linked conversion option aligned to the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles, Seatrium noted. The company added this will support it in achieving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets over time through adjustments to the loan characteristics upon conversion.

“We are pleased to receive the strong support from our relationship bank, Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) to refinance our existing loan facility ahead of time, with improved terms and conditions,” Seatrium chief executive Chris Ong said.

“The embedded sustainability feature provides an additional boost to our ongoing efforts in promoting sustainability in our business and supporting the industry’s energy transition towards cleaner energy sources.”

Seatrium has set ESG goals and is working towards achieving 40% of its net order book from renewables and cleaner/green solutions and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

“Transition finance is a core component of our sustainability offering, demonstrating our commitment in achieving net zero, together with our clients, through innovative and flexible financing solutions,” said Standard Chartered’s head of client coverage, Singapore, corporate, commercial and institutional banking, Freddy Ong.

Seatrium has already built a strong track record in the renewables space including wind turbine installation vessels and high voltage, direct current electrical transmission systems.