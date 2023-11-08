Singapore’s offshore and marine heavyweight Seatrium expects to make a net loss for the 2023 financial year, even though the company anticipates its operational and financial performance will continue to improve.

Seatrium on Wednesday, ahead of announcing its third quarter results, confirmed it would finalise by year-end the strategic review the company undertook following its acquisition of compatriot — and former rival — Keppel Offshore & Marine.

“The group plans to communicate the outcomes of the strategic review at its inaugural Capital Markets Day, which will be held within the first half of 2024,” said Seatrium.

More to follow...