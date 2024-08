From left to right: Equinor’s Nora Callander, investor relations officer for ESG; Toril Bosoni, head of oil industry and markets division at the International Energy Agency (IEA); Oyvind Gundersen, renewable explorer at TotalEnergies; and Felix Faber, chief executive for Germany at Shell, speaking at ONS 2024 in Stavanger, Norway.

Photo: Davide Ghilotti/UPSTREAM