Sembcorp Marine’s group finance director William Goh has handed in his notice and will leave Singapore’s offshore and marine behemoth to pursue other career opportunities.

The 60-year old’s last day with the company will be 30 April.

As group finance director, William Goh Khor Boon heads Sembmarine’s finance function as well as investor relations and corporate communications. A stalwart of the company’s results briefings, Goh has held his current post since 1 May 2017.

“William has been a key anchor for the group. He was instrumental in helping the group ride through the severe industry downturn and in the successful completion of the merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine. We will miss his strategic mindset, leadership and contributions to the organisation,” said Sembmarine chief executive Chris Ong.

“On behalf of Sembcorp Marine, I would like to wish him well, and success in his new endeavours.”

The company has commenced recruitment for a new head of group finance. In the interim, Paul Tan, a former chief financial controller of Keppel O&M will stand in as the acting group finance director.

The 69-year-old Tan Poh Lee Paul will assume his interim role at Sembmarine, which has proposed changing its name to Seatrium, on 1 May.

Tan, who is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and a fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants, worked in financial positions at Keppel O&M from 2006 to 2019 and acted as a consultant to the company for the first three months of 2020.

Goh holds 651,137 Sembmarine shares, and his spouse has 307,000 shares in the company.