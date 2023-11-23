AIM-listed independent Jersey Oil & Gas has finalised an agreement to farm out a 30% interest in the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) licences offshore the UK to UK independent Serica Energy.

The transaction ensures that Jersey retains a fully funded 20% interest in the ongoing Buchan redevelopment project.

Upon completion of the farm-out deal, Jersey will hold a 20% interest in the GBA licences and benefit from a full carry for the capital expenditure required to advance the Buchan field into production.