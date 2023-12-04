The proposed all-share merger of the geophysical giants TGS and PGS, which would create a company with a combined market capitalisation of more than $2.5 billion, has received approval from both companies’ shareholders.

The all-share transaction valued at Nkr9.3 billion ($871 million) was agreed by both sets of shareholders on 1 December.

Completion of the merger remains conditional on customary closing conditions such as regulatory approvals and consents, compliance with applicable covenants and the expiry of statutory waiting periods.