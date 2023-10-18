Shell has completed its sale of a minority stake in Inpex’s Masela asset and proposed Abadi liquefied natural gas project in Indonesia to Asian state-owned energy giants Petronas and Pertamina.

UK supermajor Shell in July confirmed years of market talk that it was looking to divest its 35% interest in the Masela production sharing contract, which it had acquired in 2011 when Abadi was envisaged as a floating LNG project.

The base consideration for the sale is $325 million in cash with an additional contingent amount of $325 million to be paid when the final investment decision is taken on the Abadi gas project. Shell’s stake sale has an effective date of 1 January 2023.

Completion of the sale follows regulatory approval from Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources (ESDM) for the transfer of its subsidiary’s stake to Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela and Petronas Masela.

Japan’s Inpex holds a 65% operated interest in the Masela PSC that is located 150 kilometres offshore Saumlaki in Maluku province.

Inpex and its two new partners — Pertamina having 20% and Petronas with 15% — are expected later this decade to take a final investment decision on a giant gas project that will include a 9.5 million tonnes per annum onshore liquefaction scheme plus 150 million cubic feet per day of pipeline gas for the local market.

Article continues below the advert

The operator in July said that on completion of the transfer of Shell's participating interest to the new partners, it planned to resume project activities, including on-site preparation activities.

Inpex in April 2023 submitted a revised Plan of Development for the Abadi LNG project incorporating a carbon capture and storage (CCS) component to the Indonesian government authorities and plans to revise the PSC to reflect the incorporation of CCS following approval of the POD.

Shell on Wednesday confirmed the Masela stake divestment is in line with its focus on disciplined capital allocation, and that the company remains active in Indonesia’s downstream and low-carbon fuel sectors.

“The decision to sell our participation in the Masela PSC is in line with our focus on disciplined capital allocation,” Zoe Yujnovich, Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director earlier said.

“We wish to thank all stakeholders, especially the government of Indonesia for their support throughout the sales process. Shell remains active in Indonesia and continues to contribute to the country’s energy transition journey.”