Shell’s new chief executive Wael Sawan has denied that the supermajor’s recent exits from major liquefied natural gas and carbon capture projects hint at any broad change in strategy.

The UK-based giant this week quit the Browse LNG project in Australia, just days after bailing out of the Northern Endurance Partnership CCS development in the UK, moves that raised questions among investors about its forward strategy.

Speaking to analysts today after Shell’s positive first quarter results, Sawan said there is “no change of strategy".