Climate campaigners accused Shell of backtracking on its renewables pledges as the supermajor reported a bumper annual profit of more than $28 billionfor 2023.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan praised “another quarter of strong performance” as the company reported adjusted earnings of $7.3 billion in the final quarter of 2023 and its second-highest full-year profit since 2011, although the year's earnings were a third lower than the record posted in 2022.