Shell has struck a long-awaited deal, worth up to $2.4 billion, to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary to Renaissance, a consortium of five companies, four based in Nigeria while the other is an international energy group.

For years, the supermajor has wanted to exit Nigeria's challenging onshore domain where it has been a focus of legal attempts to hold it responsible for oil pollution and the resulting devastation of the Niger Delta ecosystem, particularly in restive Ogoniland, where protests in the mid-1990s led to the infamous execution of activist Ken Saro-Wiwa by the military dictatorship of General Sani Abacha.