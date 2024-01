Shell’s ability to meet its fourth-quarter share buyback target is being questioned after the supermajor revealed issues in a financial update today that could impact free cash flow.

As a result, the supermajor’s share price was down about 1.8% at £25.24 in mid-morning trading on London’s stock exchange on Monday.

The update also highlighted that the company could be hit with non-cash, post-tax impairments of up to $4.5