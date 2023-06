Singapore-based maritime player Pioneer Logistics Holdings has farmed in for a key stake in compatriot tender rig specialist Energy Drilling (Edrill), helping financing the latter’s purchase of three tender-assist drilling rigs from Seadrill.

Edrill chief executive Marcus Chew said: “This capital injection by Pioneer allows us to double the size of [our] fleet upon completion and will further strengthen our position in the market and open new possibilities for innovation and expansion.”