Ineos has finalised a $1.4 billion acquisition of some of US shale producer Chesapeake Energy’s assets in the Eagle Ford shale.

Ineos, a UK oil and chemicals company owned by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, has acquired about 2300 wells producing a net 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, marking Ineos’ US entry as an onshore operator.

The acquisition covers exploration and production leases across 172,000 acres in south Texas in the US.

Most of Ineos’ exploration and production activity focuses on onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the North Sea, UK and Denmark.