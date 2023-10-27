Aker BP has reported $588 million in net income for the third quarter, down from $763 million a year earlier.

While down year on year, the performance was stronger than analysts had forecast.

Chief executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said: “Our robust financial performance, marked by increased income and effective cost control, has resulted in substantial cash generation.

“This underscores our strategic focus on efficiency and disciplined capital allocation and supports our continued growth in dividends.”

Earnings before interest and tax declined to $2.62 billion from $3.89 billion a year earlier, but remained above forecast of $2.46 billion in a company-compiled poll of analysts, Reuters reported.

Aker BP said field development projects are progressing according to plan and its exploration activities resulted in two new discoveries in the quarter.

Hersvik added: “Our field development projects are progressing well, with fabrication activities now underway at multiple sites.

“I am particularly pleased to announce that production from Kobra East & Gekko at Alvheim has commenced, five months ahead of schedule, a testament to the strong delivery from our project team and alliance partners.”

Oil and gas production was 450 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, while full-year production guidance is narrowed to between 455 million and 465 million boepd from between 445 million and 470 million boepd.