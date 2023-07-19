US-headquartered oilfield services provider Baker Hughes posted net income of $410 million in the second quarter of the year, according to its latest financial update released on Wednesday.

The company’s net income for the latest quarter is down by over $100 million on the $576 million reported in the previous quarter, but sharply higher than the $839 million net loss it posted in rthe same period last year.

Chief executive Lorenzo Simonelli said the company remains “optimistic on the outlook for 2023”, noting that a “strong order momentum” in the segments of industrial and energy technology, and oilfield services and equipment.

Results in both segments were in line with guidance expectations.

Orders in the second quarter stood at $7.47 billion, 28% higher year on year, while marginally down 2% on the first quarter.

Revenues for the group in the quarter, at $6.32 billion, were 25% higher than at this time last year.

Cash flows generated from operation was $858 million for the quarter, while free cash flow was $623 million.

“Despite lower oil prices over the first half of the year, we maintain a constructive outlook for global upstream spending in 2023,” said Simonelli, who added that any slowdown in North America is expected to be offset by strong-performing international and offshore markets.

The company sees “solid demand” in the liquefied natural gas market throughout 2023 in both Europe and Asia. It forecast that LNG project pipelines will lead to ongoing business opportunities through 2026 and possibly in the following years.

Earlier this month, Baker Hughes won a contract to supply gas liquefaction equipment for NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in Texas.

Among other highlights in the three month period were last month’s award for the Baleine phase two project in Ivory Coast, led by Italy’s Eni and partner Petroci.

In April, the US contractor was picked by Petronas to supply equipment for the company’s third floating LNG vessel in East Malaysia.

