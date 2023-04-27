Global subsea engineering and construction giant Subsea 7 reported another net loss in the 2023 first quarter, but expects financial improvements to filter through from the second half of this year.

Revenue of $1.2 billion in the three months ending 31 March increased 4% compared to the same period last year, reflecting strong growth of 18% in its principal Subsea & Conventional division, which has a backlog of $8.5 billion.

The company said there was a decline in its Renewables division due to the phasing of the Seagreen project.