TotalEnergies has struck a deal potentially worth more than $4.5 billion to sell its oil sands assets in Canada to Suncor Energy, although ConocoPhillips could stymie part of the transaction if it exercises pre-emption rights.

Last year, it became clear these assets in Alberta were non-core to the supermajor and, after rejecting some initial offers, it decided to spin-off a new listed company that would hold its stakes in the Fort Hills and Surmont complexes.

However, today the French giant announced it had subsequently received several unsolicited offers among which was a proposal that “materialised over the last month” from Suncor to buy all the shares of TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd.