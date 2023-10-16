The Kazakhstan government has appealed a court decision dismissing claims against the operator of the country’s largest offshore oil and gas field for alleged environmental damage.

The move, reported by Reuters on Monday, follows a ruling from a regional court in the Kazakh capital of Astana last June.

The court had rejected a case brought by the country’s Ministry of Ecology & Natural Resources against the operator of the giant Kashagan field, North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC).

The ministry had charged NCOC — a partnership between Shell, Eni, TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil, state-owned KazMunayGas, China National Petroleum Cosporation and Inpex — claiming environmental damage had been caused at Kashagan from excessive deposits of sulphur held in storage at NCOC’s onshore Bolashak facilities.

The company had been fined $5.1 billion.

The ministry said on Monday that it would appeal against the dismission, Reuters reported Ecology & Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nysanbayev as saying.

The ministry also filed international arbitration claims against the partner companies involved in Kashagan and the Karachaganak gas field for allegedly inflating costs and, as a result, reducing payments to the state.

Kazakhstan has the 12th-highest proven crude reserves in the world and is the largest producer in Central Asia, according to the International Energy Agency.

Kashagan is one of the country’s three giant foreign-led oil developments — alongside Tengiz and Karachaganak.