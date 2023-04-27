French supermajor TotalEnergies has rung in a strong quarterly profit with all of its divisions contributing to a performance that measured up well against investor expectations.

Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive of TotalEnergies said the “strong results” came in an environment of lower oil and gas prices.

TotalEnergies booked an adjusted net income of $6.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023, down 27% from the $9 billion gain posted in the same quarter last year, as lower energy prices and windfall taxes took their effect.