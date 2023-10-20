Sweden’s Maha Energy has entered an agreement to potentially acquire a minority stake in PetroUrdaneta, an oil company operating in Venezuela.

The news of the transaction take place just days after the US government has suspended for six months sanctions against Venezuela’s oil and gas sector.

Maha signed an exclusive private instrument with Novonor Latinvest, a subsidiary of Brazilian conglomerate Novonor (formerly known as Odebrecht) that gives the Swedish company rights to buy an indirect stake at PetroUrdaneta.

Novonor Latinvest holds a 40% interest in PetroUrdaneta and the deal will allow Maha to acquire 60% of that total, giving the company an indirect participation of 24% in the Venezuelan player.

“PetroUrdaneta has vast reserves and a large stock of inactive wells, meaning opportunities for rapid ramp-ups through small intervention of shut-in wells at low investment costs,” said Maha chief executive Kjetil Solbraekke.

PetroUrdaneta operates three onshore fields in the Maracaibo basin. Venezuela’s PDVSA holds the remaining 60% stake in the company.

PetroUrdaneta currently has a production of just 1000 barrels per day of oil but Maha sees significant upside potential.

Per the terms of the agreement, Maha will pay €4.6 million ($4.9 million) for an exclusive period of up to nine months to perform the necessary due diligence.

Maha would then pay an additional €4.6 million in case it decides to extend the exclusivity for an extra 12 months or upon the execution of the relevant definitive documents.

In the absence of material adverse effects and in the event of Maha exercising the call option to purchase the 60% stake in Novonor Latinvest, the company will pay an €18 million premium in instalments.

Maha also has a call option to acquire the remaining 40% stake in Novonor Latinvest, which would give the company a direct participation of 40% in PetroUrdaneta.

Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves at more than 300 billion barrels.