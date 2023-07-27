TechnipFMC reported a loss in the second quarter of 2023, as results were affected by after-tax charges and credits.
However, the oilfield services heavyweight unveiled strong subsea orders pushed by new contracts in Brazil and Guyana.
Company enjoyed strong order backlog, despite net loss for the quarter
