Shell chief executive Wael Sawan has downplayed any need for the supermajor to get involved in consolidation fever gripping the upstream industry, arguing the company is happy with its current upstream portfolio and would be better placed spending free cash flow on share buybacks.

Following recent moves by US giants ExxonMobil and Chevron to gobble up Pioneer Natural Resources and Hess for a combined outlay of $113 billion, all eyes have been on European players and whether they need to follow suit and also make big acquisitions.