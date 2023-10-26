TotalEnergies has posted another set of strong results, with third-quarter net profit and cash ahead of analysts’ expectations, and a rise in its interim dividend.

Adjusted net income was $6.5 billion, above analysts’ consensus of $6.2 billion.

Cash flow from operations came in at $9.3 billion, beating expectations of $8.8 billion.

“TotalEnergies demonstrates once again this quarter its ability to leverage a supportive price environment,” said chief executive Patrick Pouyanne, pointing to return on average capital employed of more than 20%.

Analysts at Barclays Capital expect a positive investor reaction to the results. Dividend was in line with projections, while earnings and cash flow were ahead of consensus, driven by solid performance across the business units, notably upstream.

Production increased 5% year on year following the start-up of oil projects in several jurisdictions, including Mero 1 in Brazil, Ikike in Nigeria and Rawati in Iraq, while gas production started at Block 10 in Oman and at Absheron in Azerbaijan.

Total hydrocarbons output was 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.

The board increased the interim dividend for the quarter to €0.74 ($0.78) per share, 7.25% above the year-ago level.

LNG profit falls

Pouyanne also commended the performance of the major’s liquefied natural gas business, which he said “confirms the robustness of its global integrated portfolio”.

LNG production in the three months to 30 September totalled 433,000 boepd, 18% above the same period last year.

However, sales of LNG were flat and slightly down against the previous quarter, owing to lower spot traded volumes.

The division posted adjusted net income of $1.3 billion, 53% down year on year as a result of lower LNG prices. The decline was partly offset by higher production.

The exploration and production business was supported in the third quarter by higher oil prices. Adjusted net income for the division, at $3.14 billion, was 34% higher than in the second quarter, although 26% down against the year-ago level.

Downstream operations performed well due to “good availability of European refining assets”.

Notably, the integrated power business exceeded $500 million in adjusted net income and cash flow for the first time.

Pouyanne said the division is on track to generate “around $2 billion” of cash flow in 2023, stressing “the relevance of TotalEnergies’ profitable transition strategy”.

Cape Ann

TotalEnergies also announced on Thursday that it has started commissioning of a floating LNG import terminal at Le Havre, northern France.

The Cape Ann floating storage and regasification unit will have a regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic metres per annum, equivalent to around 10% of French gas consumption.

TotalEnergies has contracted half of the terminal’s annual capacity and will supply it with volumes from its global LNG portfolio. The remaining capacity will be marketed according to rules approved by the regulator.