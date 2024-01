TotalEnergies is set to bolster its foothold in one of the world’s top exploration plays by acquiring additional interests in two blocks in the Orange basin offshore Namibia, acreage that hosts the Venus discovery where a second appraisal well recently spudded.

The French supermajor is set to acquire an extra 10.5% participating interest in Block 2913B and a 9.39% participating interest in Block 2912 from Impact Oil & Gas.