TotalEnergies’ oil and gas production in the fourth quarter is expected to fall some 30,000 barrels per day short of market expectations, according to a trading update released by the supermajor on Tuesday.

Hydrocarbon production is expected around 2.45 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, with growth in liquefied natural gas production not enough to counter a drop in oil output caused by the sale of the company’s oil sands assets in Canada.