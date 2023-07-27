French energy powerhouse TotalEnergies has reported net income of $4.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023, down 28% on a year-on-year basis, describing the oil and gas environment as favourable but softening.

Adjusted net income fell to $5 billion, missing the $5.2 billion analysts had forecast, according to Reuters.

TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne, said the results were robust in a favourable but softening oil and gas environment.

In an analyst note, RBC Capital Markets said the French giant's results came generally in line with consensus expectations, with slightly higher downstream and integrated power results offset by modestly lower integrated liquefied natural gas results.

As expected, the company had maintained its share buyback run rate for the third quarter of about $2 billion, while confirming 2023 shareholder distributions at just below 40% of cash flow, added RBC.

The average realised price for the company's liquids (oil and condensate) was $72.70, down 25%, while the average realised price for the company's gas output was $7.48 per million British thermal units, down 36%.

Oil and gas production of 2.47 million barrels of oil equivalent per day was 10% less than in the same quarter last year, and slightly less than the first quarter tally of 2.5 million boepd.

TotalEnergies also maintained its 2023 net investment guidance of $16 billion to $18 billion.

Looking ahead, the company expects LNG realisations in the third quarter to remain in the $9 to $10 per million Btu range along with 2.5 million boepd of oil and gas production.



