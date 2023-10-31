Drilling contractor Transocean made a $220 million net loss attributable to controlling interest in the third quarter — worsening from a $165 million loss in the previous three months, as its revenues and revenue efficiency slid a little while operating and maintenance expenses increased by $40 million.

The Swizerland-headquarted company’s third quarter results included net favourable items of $60 million, which translates to an adjusted net loss of $280 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.

However, Transocean believes that now there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel.

“Based on our ongoing conversations with customers, we firmly believe that we remain in the early stages of a multi-year upcycle,” commented chief executive Jeremy Thigpen.

“With our fleet of the most capable high-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment semisubmersibles, Transocean is uniquely positioned to capitalise on current and future opportunities.”

The company’s contract drilling revenues for the three months ended 30 September decreased sequentially by $16 million to $713 million, primarily due to idle time on three ultra-deepwater floaters and lower revenue generated by four rigs that were undergoing contract preparation and mobilisation activities during the quarter, Transocean said on Monday.

Article continues below the advert

“Lower fleet revenue efficiency in the third quarter also contributed to the decrease. This was partially offset by increased average daily revenues for three rigs and a full quarter of revenues from the newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Titan and the harsh environment semisubmersible floater Transocean Norge,” the contractor explained.

Revenue efficiency in the 2023 third quarter was 95.4%, compared to 97.2% in the previous three months.

The New York-listed rig owner has an impressive $9.4 billion contract backlog as at the end of September.

“For the sixth consecutive quarter Transocean increased its backlog. Not only is the size of our backlog industry-leading, but it also contains many of the industry’s highest dayrate fixtures,” added Thigpen.

“In particular, we are pleased to have secured a three-year contract for Deepwater Aquila in Brazil, as it facilitated the acquisition of the outstanding interest in Liquila Ventures Ltd. The addition of the Aquila further reinforces Transocean’s leadership position in the high-specification, ultra-deepwater drilling market, as she is our eighth 1400 short ton, dual activity, seventh-generation drillship, of which, there are only 12 in the global competitive fleet,” he said.

Drillship of choice: the Deepwater Titan in June 2023 started working for Chevron in the US Gulf of Mexico. Photo: TRANSOCEAN

Transocean’s operating and maintenance expenses were $524 million in the third quarter, compared with $484 million in the prior three months, with this sequential increase being mainly due to higher shipyard costs and contract preparation for seven rigs and a full quarter of operations from Deepwater Titan and Transocean Norge.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $162 million in the third quarter, down from $237 million in the previous quarter; while interest expense, net of amounts capitalised, was $232 million, compared with $168 million in the previous quarter.

Transocean’s cash used in operating activities was $44 million during the third quarter — a decrease of $201 million compared to the previous quarter. The sequential decrease is primarily due to increased cash disbursements for preparing and mobilizing seven rigs for contracts and timing of interest payments, noted the company.

Third quarter 2023 capital expenditures of $50 million decreased primarily due to reduced spending for the contractor’s newbuild rigs under construction, which compares with $76 million in the previous three months.