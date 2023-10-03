At least three European companies have shown an interest in buying BASF’s majority share in Wintershall Dea, according to German newspaper Handelsblat.

France’s TotalEnergies, Norway’s Equinor and UK independent Harbour Energy have reportedly been in talks with the German chemical group over its almost 73% shareholding in its compatriot oil and gas producer.

A potential contender would need to seek approval for the purchase from European competition authorities.

BASF has long been aiming to divest its interest in Wintershall Dea, considering it as being outside the core of its business growth strategy.

However, its plan to float some of its shares via an initial public offering was blocked by Luxembourg-registered LetterOne in 2021.

LetterOne is an investment vehicle of Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and German Khan that holds the remaining 27% interest in Wintershall Dea.

The three have been sanctioned by the US, Europe and other countries for their alleged close links with the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In April, BASF chief executive Martin Brudermueller suggested in his speech at the company’s shareholder meeting that “the exit [from Wintershall Dea] will not “take place immediately.”

“But we are very optimistic that we will be able to execute this in the foreseeable future,” Brudermueller added, suggesting again that an IPO option is BASF’s preference.

Wintershall Dea reported a major hit from the loss of control over its Russian gas and condensate assets in West Siberia, saying its oil and gas production fell to 322,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter of this year against 623,000 boepd in the same period of 2022.

Russian authorities blocked the company’s efforts to sell its interests in three gas joint ventures with Gazprom and later confiscated $2 billion in accumulated gas sale proceeds that Wintershall Dea had hoped to repatriate.

TotalEnergies, Equinor, Harbour Energy and LetterOne have not replied to Upstream’s requests for comment.