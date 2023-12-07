Privately-owned Ping Petroleum has farmed in to Orcadian Energy’s long-dormant Pilot discovery in the UK North Sea in an effort to bring it on stream.

Orcadian said it has entered into a $3.1 million conditional agreement with Ping which to buy an 81.25% operated interest in Pilot, a heavy oilfield found by Fina Petroleum in 1989.

Pilot is said to be one of the largest undeveloped discoveries in the UK Central North Sea and sits in Block 21/27a in about 80 metres of water, 140 kilometres east of Aberdeen.