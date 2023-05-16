Jim Ratcliffe, the founder and chairman of UK energy company Ineos, fears for the future of the North Sea due to the UK government’s 75% windfall tax on oil and gas producers.

“The UK has hiked the tax take in the North Sea from 40% to 75% and we are now seeing many operators pausing or cancelling their investment plans," Ratcliffe said in a statement issued by Ineos.

"The big winners are in the US where operators in the Gulf of Mexico can pay just 37% tax and investment is at its highest level for a decade.”