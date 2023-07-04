Renowned US activist investor Paul Singer has boosted his stake in Oslo-listed Subsea 7, leading to a 13.6% surge in the offshore oil, gas and wind contractor’s stock price.

The move could pit the billionaire founder of Florida-headquartered Elliott Investment Management against Norwegian industrialist Kristen Siem, Subsea 7’s biggest shareholder.

However, the motive behind Elliott’s positioning in Subsea 7 is unclear and, according to one analyst in Norway, could see the two billionaires work together on market consolidation.